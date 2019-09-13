Liverpool Legend and Rangers manager, Steven Gerrard, has hailed Joel Aribo, after he made his Nigeria debut, Concise News reports.

Aribo made a goalscoring debut for the Super Eagles against Ukraine in a 2-2 draw.

Speaking to Rangers TV on Thursday, Gerrard believes his summer signing was rewarded for his current form with the Gers, which has seen him score four goals in 12 matches in all competitions.

Rangers coach, Gerrard said, “He was rewarded for his form as a Rangers player. It was his first call-up so it shows you that he’s at the right place, playing football at the right level. European football, playing in Old Firms, at last, he’s being recognised as an international player.”

“They(NFF) must have started watching him since he started playing at Rangers. They must be happy with him playing in Europa League games, playing in front of 51,000.

“I don’t know many players in the Championship who are playing for Nigeria.”

Aribo’s attention is now shifted to Rangers upcoming clash with Livingston FC on Saturday.

Aribo Speaks On Debut

Aribo, 23, playing his first game for the Eagles, bagged a goal just four minutes into the clash that later ended 2-2.

The result meant that Ukraine stays undefeated against the three-time African champions.

Speaking after the match, the Rangers midfielder, however, regretted that the Eagles could not win the clash at the Dnipro Arena.

According to him, scoring a goal for the West Africans on his debut was a “special day for him and his family.”

He took to his Twitter handle to write: “Buzzing to make my debut for the Super Eagles, unfortunate with the result but happy to score on my debut, a special day for me & my family and one I’ll remember. Thank you, God.”