Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says that he is uncertain about his future with the national team following the contract he signed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr stated that he would be busy with his qualifying campaign during the period his contract was scheduled to end on June 2020.

The German, who took charge of the Eagles in 2016, signed a contract extension after his first two-year deal expired in 2018.

During an interview with BBC World Football, the gaffer indicated he was ready to continue his job as Eagles coach.

The coach said he had plans to achieve “big things” with the Eagles, adding that making Nigeria qualify for the 2021 African Cup of Nations was a priority.

He said, “I have a lot I want to achieve; big things with Nigeria. I can see what the future can produce. I hope I can work with (NFF) President Pinnick (Amaju) to achieve those things. But I don’t know my situation after June 2020. We have to see what happens.

“As it is known, my current contract with the Super Eagles runs till June 2020. This ends right in the middle of the qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON.

“It’s a bit strange that I have a contract ending while I have to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.”