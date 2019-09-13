Several Nigerians, as well as celebrities, have reacted to the step of Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, who engaged his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

Concise News understands that the singer proposed to her at an event where their close friends and family were present.

Davido shared photographs and a video from the proposal on his Instagram page @davidoofficial with the caption, “She said yes. Big rock.”

Recall that in a recent interview, Davido revealed that the wedding would take place in 2020. He said, “We have not started all that plans yet. 2020 is the year for sure”, the singer said.

The post has since gone viral with fans and celebrities alike congratulating the celebrity couple on the engagement.

In his comment, his good friend, Peter Okoye, a member of the defunct group, “Psquare,” congratulated his colleague, adding that he has just joined the real world.

He wrote, “Welcome to the real world homie. It’s amazing, they don’t know.”

@Zaddy_nomso said, “Davido sealing the Victory for NG Men as he scores late on a Cold Night at the Chioma Stadium in London. We Nigerian Men are Proud of our Super Striker Davido. May God bless his Union with Chioma.”

@Thepamilerin said, “We have a wedding to Plan. Congratulations Davido x Chioma.”

@Icetwits said, “So Davido proposed to Chioma after their family introduction? These people are playing with us on this app! Congrats Chi Chi.”

@GRAND_cubana wrote, “Big congratulations ObO

@iam_Davido on #ASSURANCE2020 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you my sister Chioma also. And for this good news am in the spirit. I’ll be giving 500k to just 3 people today. Make sure you are following me and you retweet.”