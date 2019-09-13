A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said he would rather die than congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Tribunal because he rigged his way to power.

Concise News had reported that the tribunal on Wednesday upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party (PDP) failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011,” he said.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

Wike’s Message

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari following his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal because it is better for him to offer public congratulations than visiting the President at night.

Wike’s congratulatory message to the President whose victory at the February 23 election was challenged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar generated heat.

But Wike of the PDP said, unlike some governors of the opposition party who allegedly visit Buhari at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.

“I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him than to go to his house in the night?” he said.

“So many PDP Governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone and I will not go. I won’t go.

According to him, “We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay us our money used to execute Federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night and I won’t go.

“He is not my friend, he is not doing well, but he won in court, should I say that the court did wrong? No.”

FFK Not Ready To Follow Wike’s Path

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode said Wike or any individual that wants to congratulate Buhari is free to do so.

He, however, said, quoting the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that he prefers to be “dead in a ditch” than congratulate Buhari on his win at the Tribunal.

“Whether you are a councillor, LGA Chairman, Governor or private citizen, anyone that chooses to congratulate Buhari is free to do so,” he tweeted.

“Speaking for myself, I would rather be “dead in a ditch” (apologies to Boris Johnson) than congratulate a man that rigged his way to power!”