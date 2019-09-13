Tribunal: Colossal Politician Predicts What'll Happen To Atiku, PDP At Supreme Court

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole says his party is ready for the next round of legal battle with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, boasting that another defeat awaits the complainants at the Supreme Court.

Concise News reports that Oshiohmole made this known when he responded to questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Thursday.

The PDP had on Wednesday vowed to appeal the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the APC Chairman maintained that the same facts that handed President Buhari victory at the election tribunal would suffice at the Supreme Court.

He said: “We as a party, we are confident, if it is within the Nigerian law, for PDP to go even to the World Court, we will meet them there.

“The Supreme Court is Supreme Court of Nigeria not Supreme Court of APC or PDP.

“We are ready to meet them, President Buhari is ready to meet defeated Atiku Abubakar at the Supreme Court and the All Progressives Congress is ready to meet PDP at that court,” he said.

The APC chairman urged Atiku Abubakar and the entire members of the opposition party to forget about what happened at the polls and support Buhari to move Nigeria forward.

According to him, the matter has been resolved and it is time to queue behind the winner and move on.

“After all, our winner is the best example that losing one election is not tantamount to the end of your political life. He lost three and today he is president,’’ he added.

The APC chairman thanked the judiciary for doing its job diligently, within the confines of the nation’s electoral act and the laws of the land.

Furthermore, Oshiomhole accused the opposition PDP of blackmailing every institution in the country in its bid to take over power.

Don advises Atiku to support Buhari

Meanwhile, Dr Bashir Yankuzu, a lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, has called on Atiku to take the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in good faith and support President Buhari.

“I expect Abubakar now to put the election matters behind , cooperate with Buhari-led government for peace, progress and political stability in our country , Yankuzu told NAN in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the judgment was a relief to the nation and opportunity for both the ruling party and opposition to work together for the common good of the country.