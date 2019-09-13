Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dikeh has revealed why herbal drugs did not work for her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Concise News understands that the mother of one had been advertising a medication that helps men last longer in bed on her Instagram handle.

Taking to the comment section, a follower identified as @king_allen_allen asked why it did not work for her former husband.

Responding the actress said it’s not all situations that requires hope.

She wrote “not all situations have hope brother, please are you buying or you’re not buying? I am selling”

Recall the mother of one dragged the father of her child all over social media earlier this year, revealing his personality has been unreal and that he was as well a “40 seconds” man in bed.