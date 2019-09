Singer Dies After Collapsing On Stage

South Africa has lost one of her A-list musician and Idols season 12 runner up, Thami Shobede, who died after collapsing on stage while performing.

Record label of the 31-years-old deceased, Gallo Records, confirmed in a statement that Shobede died at Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

It’s understood Shobede was admitted to hospital after collapsing during a performance on stage at the weekend.

“Gallo Record Company is extremely saddened and shocked to learn of the sudden passing of one of our artistes, Simphiwe Thamsanqa Shobede, fondly know as Thami,” general manager at Gallo Reords, Robert Cowling, said.

“It came to our attention this morning that he was in hospital suffering from an illness and complications.

“His family went to see him in Atteridgeville hospital, where he passed away sometime just before noon this morning.

“The singer with the velvet voice and Season 12 Idols SA runner up was only 31 years of age.

“We don’t have any other specific details or facts at this time, and kindly request that everybody, please respect the wishes of Thami’s family who will be issuing a formal statement shortly.

“Our condolences go out to all his friends and family. He will be sorely missed.”

A source close to Shobede told Sowetan that his organs failed and he slipped into a coma on Tuesday, September 10.