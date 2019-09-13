SCOAN: TB Joshua Speaks On Building Collapse, Death

Prophet T.B. Joshua of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) has described death as not the end of a man, Concise News understands.

He made the statement on Thursday in a special broadcast on Emmanuel TV to commemorate the death of those killed at a SCOAN guesthouse on September 12, 2014.

Concise News learned that 115 persons died in the incident with South Africans accounting for 84 of them.

“A Christian does not consider death to be his end but the end of his trouble,” the clergyman said.

He added that an individual’s age or the nature of their demise were not the critical issue but that “What matters is the grace to continue living hereafter.

“How are you spending your life. Because the greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it – for instance, to love someone more dearly every day.”

T.B, therefore, called on his followers to actively be involved in helping others.

“When you look around, you would assuredly find those in need of your love, help, strength and time,” he said.

“Live each day as if it were your last. Someday, you will be right.”

Despite claims that the church’s guesthouse was not well-built, SCOAN insists that it was “attacked.”

It claimed that a military plane which encircled the ill-fated building many times before its implosion.

Watch the video below: