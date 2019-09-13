Some Nigerians have applauded singer, Blackface who recently released his own version of 2face’s hit single ‘African queen’.

Concise News earlier reported that Blackface, who was a former member of a defunct music group, Plantashun Boyz released the single, fifteen years after 2face did.

Blackface had announced that he was the originator of the song, saying “Just to clear the air again …I gave the initial singer the right to sing the song but I never got credited as a writer by the label that released it nor any acknowledgement from the singer while the song did so many numbers and won many awards since 2003/4 till date.”

Since the release on September 9, some fans have left their reviews.

Below are some comments gathered on YouTube