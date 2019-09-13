Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has made a flashback to one of his tweets where he asked Nigerians to boycott the 2019 General Elections.

Concise News reports that Kanu was apparently reacting to Wednesday’s verdict at the Presidential Election Tribunal which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February polls.

The outspoken activist insinuated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged the election which returned President Buhari to power.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “I warned you all but you would not listen. When they vetoed the Electoral Bill & proceeded to illegally sack (Walter) Onnoghen, sensible people knew it was game over. I ordered a boycott because I knew dictatorships always rig elections. My Jan 29, 2019 tweet below is a polite reminder.”

I warned you all but you would not listen. When they vetoed the Electoral Bill & proceeded to illegally sack Onnoghen, sensible people knew it was game over. I ordered a boycott because I knew dictatorships always rig elections. My Jan 29, 2019 tweet below is a polite reminder. pic.twitter.com/OMjZCtimUF — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) September 12, 2019

It would be recalled that prior to the Nigerian general elections, Kanu spoke about the Igbos boycotting the polls.

Then, he said the only way to stop ‘a dictator’ is by boycotting elections.

Kanu’s IPOB pledged it will boycott the 2019 presidential election and instead use the day for Biafra referendum.

He would later call off the election boycott order citing that the federal government of Nigeria had met the IPOB’s conditions and terms.

He wrote: “Having confirmed this evening that all our preconditions and terms have been met, signed, sealed and delivered; I hereby call-off the election boycott across Biafraland on Feb. 16, 2019.

“I dedicate this historic victory to the formidable. #IPOB family worldwide.”