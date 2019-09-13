President Buhari Meets With APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with state governors elected under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the agenda of the meeting, which started around 3: 00 p.m., was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

It said that the governors were led by the Chairman of the APC Progressives Governors, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

According to NAN, the governors, who were meeting the president for the first time since the Wednesday Presidential Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment which upheld the election of President Buhari, may use the opportunity to congratulate him.

Others in the meeting include the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.