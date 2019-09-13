Premier League: EPL Online News Roundup After Matchday 3, Table And Top Scorers
Premier League Fixtures: Key Matches To Watch This Weekend (EPL Table)

Premier League football returns following the international break, with Liverpool leading the table after their perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp wins manager of the month for August, and Liverpool are looking to make it five from five as they host Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

United face a tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, Spurs host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Frank Lampard’s Blues head to Wolves.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 14 September 2019

12:30 pm: Liverpool? – ? Newcastle United
15:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? Burnley
15:00 pm: Manchester United? – ? Leicester City
03:00 pm: Sheffield United? – ? Southampton
03:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur? – ? Crystal Palace
03:00 pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers? – ? Chelsea
05:30 pm: Norwich City? – ? Manchester City

Sunday, 15 September 2019

02:00 pm: AFC Bournemouth? – ? Everton
04:30 pm: Watford? – ? Arsenal

Monday, 16 September 2019

08:00 pm: Aston Villa? – ? West Ham United