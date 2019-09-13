Premier League football returns following the international break, with Liverpool leading the table after their perfect start.
Jurgen Klopp wins manager of the month for August, and Liverpool are looking to make it five from five as they host Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick-off.
United face a tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, Spurs host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Frank Lampard’s Blues head to Wolves.
Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England
Concise News brings to you matches to watch this weekend:
Saturday, 14 September 2019
12:30 pm: Liverpool? – ? Newcastle United
15:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? Burnley
15:00 pm: Manchester United? – ? Leicester City
03:00 pm: Sheffield United? – ? Southampton
03:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur? – ? Crystal Palace
03:00 pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers? – ? Chelsea
05:30 pm: Norwich City? – ? Manchester City
Sunday, 15 September 2019
02:00 pm: AFC Bournemouth? – ? Everton
04:30 pm: Watford? – ? Arsenal
Monday, 16 September 2019
08:00 pm: Aston Villa? – ? West Ham United