Premier League football returns following the international break, with Liverpool leading the table after their perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp wins manager of the month for August, and Liverpool are looking to make it five from five as they host Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

United face a tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, Spurs host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Frank Lampard’s Blues head to Wolves.

Premier League Fixtures: Key Games To Watch In England

Concise News brings to you matches to watch this weekend:

Saturday, 14 September 2019

12:30 pm: Liverpool? – ? Newcastle United

15:00 pm: Brighton & Hove Albion? – ? Burnley

15:00 pm: Manchester United? – ? Leicester City

03:00 pm: Sheffield United? – ? Southampton

03:00 pm: Tottenham Hotspur? – ? Crystal Palace

03:00 pm: Wolverhampton Wanderers? – ? Chelsea

05:30 pm: Norwich City? – ? Manchester City

Sunday, 15 September 2019

02:00 pm: AFC Bournemouth? – ? Everton

04:30 pm: Watford? – ? Arsenal

Monday, 16 September 2019

08:00 pm: Aston Villa? – ? West Ham United