The Enugu State Police Command on Friday said that no life was lost in the collapsed three-storey building under construction in Enugu metropolis, Concise News report.

Concise News understands that the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu confirmed the incident in a statement made available to News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) while adding that investigation had commenced unraveling the cause of the collapse.

Amaraizu said that the incident took place on Wednesday around Monarch Avenue axis of Independence Layout, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He said “From preliminary investigations, it is clear that no life was lost in the incident and no other property was lost rather than the collapsed building under construction.

“The members of the public should discountenance any other information to the contrary on the incident being circulated in social media.”

According to him, the cause of the incident is yet to be established. However, “Investigation on the incident is still on as the Command plans to get to the bottom of the matter,’’ he said.

According to an eyewitness, Clifford Eze said that the collapsed might be due to the use of sub-standard building materials and engineers to execute the project.

Eze, who is one of the residents of the area, said that the blockwork for the uncompleted building had already been completed and was on the verge of being roofed.