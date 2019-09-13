seun-onigbinde-budget
Seun Onigbinde of BudgIT/The Cable NG

There is a heated debate among Nigerians after the federal government appointed Seun Onigbinde as a Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Concise News learned that Seun is the Director and Co-founder of a Nigerian civic that uses technology for citizen engagement BudgIT.

Seun was appointed into the position last week by the federal government.

He has been a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and revealed the development on his Medium account as he deactivated his Twitter handle

“Friends, I have accepted to take up an advisory role underwritten by an international development agency for an initial period of six months,” he wrote.

“I believe that to guard the reputation of BudgIT, I need to take an operational break and make my new position public.”

According to him, “In a technical advisory role, I shall be supporting the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, along the issues of budget reform, development planning, and revenue growth.

“It is similar to a task Joseph Agunbiade (my BudgIT co-founder) and I worked on in 2013–14, under the DFID-FEPAR program for the National Assembly Budget and Research Office.”

His appointment has brought diverse reactions from Nigeria as captured by Concise News below: