There is a heated debate among Nigerians after the federal government appointed Seun Onigbinde as a Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Concise News learned that Seun is the Director and Co-founder of a Nigerian civic that uses technology for citizen engagement BudgIT.

Seun was appointed into the position last week by the federal government.

He has been a staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari government and revealed the development on his Medium account as he deactivated his Twitter handle

“Friends, I have accepted to take up an advisory role underwritten by an international development agency for an initial period of six months,” he wrote.

“I believe that to guard the reputation of BudgIT, I need to take an operational break and make my new position public.”

According to him, “In a technical advisory role, I shall be supporting the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, along the issues of budget reform, development planning, and revenue growth.

“It is similar to a task Joseph Agunbiade (my BudgIT co-founder) and I worked on in 2013–14, under the DFID-FEPAR program for the National Assembly Budget and Research Office.”

His appointment has brought diverse reactions from Nigeria as captured by Concise News below:

Congratulations my brother Seun Onigbinde (Ómó Luábi) for taking up this exciting and challenging new role in Nation building. I have no doubt you’ll make a huge impact on this adventure. Keep inspiring as you filter through the noise and distractions. Shine 🌟💫✨Always ✌️ https://t.co/nUxrtgtHaq — Hamzat Lawal 🇳🇬 (@HamzyCODE) September 13, 2019

Seun Onigbinde’s appointment is a big move to curb the corruption from the inside, he can do the work from there. He can only know better when he is in the system than when he is outside. I think we should give him time. — Legendary Hustler (@thobbyvincent) September 13, 2019

Lol. Clowns saying Seun Onigbinde is going there to make an impact. Impact like our VP and Fashola? Loooool. — GRAVITY (@Seunphology) September 13, 2019

Seun Onigbinde is competent for his new position as Technical Adviser on Budget & Planning. I call for calm & unity in our Generation. I call for hesitation in judgement & introspection on the roles we all have to play in rebuilding, reshaping & repositioning Nigeria. Read This👇 pic.twitter.com/BSEXRfaCCQ — Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji (@toyosirise) September 13, 2019

The only reason Seun Onigbinde deactivated his twitter account is cos he’s sure a day will come when he’ll be forced to defend the very things he once vehemently criticised, just like Keyamo. Seun may be a hypocrite, but he’s a smart one.

Be like Seun. — teQ™ (@wired_physician) September 13, 2019

I fell in love with Seun Onigbinde in 2015 when he came to E-Nigeria annual tech confrence to explain how @TrackaNG works. Your appointment is well deserved. Meanwhile, that your card you gave to me then, I’m seriously looking for it like this 😂. — Okey (@Okeydegeneral) September 13, 2019

Seun Onigbinde is doing a good job with his NGO @BudgITng but he allowed himself to be deluded by sheer hatred for @MBuhari. Nothing more. This is the reason why you don’t criticize just for the fun it. People would have spared him if he been constructive. A lesson for young ppl — Babatunde Nurudeen (@BNkenny) September 13, 2019

Bro, Seun Onigbinde might be good but he had short himself in the foot and not suitable any appointment in this government #notoseunonigbinde — Abdulwasiu Oyelami (@wasiu_oyelami) September 13, 2019

I am pleased that Seun Onigbinde has been given an appointment by the Federal Govt. When I tell young people not to be too extreme, they abuse me as “Fencist.” In 2015, you are all in for Buhari. 2019, you are all in against Buhari. Your country is bigger than Buhari. Think am o. — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) September 13, 2019

Seun Onigbinde deleted his Twitter account after getting appointment for Buhari’s government. The same Buhari that we all detest his government. I am learning a new lesson from this. “CRITICISE THE GOVT UNTIL THEY APPOINT YOU AND KEEP QUIET” pic.twitter.com/tCTkEFfhMt — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) September 13, 2019

Seun Onigbinde has been appointed TA to the Ministry of Budget. Seun has only one area of expertise. Its the Nigerian budget. We all know that. Now he is in a position to influence it. https://t.co/Vqj4lxppxP — Dr Ola Brown (Orekunrin) (@NaijaFlyingDr) September 13, 2019

Congrats Seun Onigbinde. I’m glad his role is technical, and not just political. Despite this, govt’s record of turning our brightest minds to dead woods fears me. I pray he survives. Better to delete his account than start defending the things he criticized. RIP Pius Adesanmi. pic.twitter.com/YwXR4INDxG — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) September 13, 2019