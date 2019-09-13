The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied recalling the suspended Super Eagles’ Coach, Salisu Yusuf, whose one-year ban from all football-related matters expired recently.

Concise News learnt that there was controversy yesterday over the fate of the coach, who was caught on camera accepting cash from undercover reporters last year.

In the video, Yusuf accepts some money in exchange for the invitation of two players, including Kano Pillars captain Rabiu Alli, for the 2018 CHAN .

The NFF Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, thereafter, found Yusuf guilty of breaching the terms of his contract and subsequently suspending him for a year with a $50,000 fine.

But on Thursday, the NFF Head of Communications Department, Ademola Olajire, said in a release that the federation had ‘noted’ that Yusuf had served his ban, adding that the board would meet later to deliberate on his future.

However, a top official of the NFF, who pleaded anonymity, told The Guardian that Salisu would not come near any of the national teams until further notice.

He affirmed that Coach Imama Amapakabo would still head the U-23 national team, as well as the CHAN team preparing for the WAFU Cup and the CHAN 2020 qualifiers.