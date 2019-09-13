The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday sealed the Abuja residence of the second Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Shehu Dikko.

Concise News gathered that the closure followed an order of forfeiture of the property by a Federal High Court on Friday.

It was learned that Dikko’s residence in No. 1 River Benue in Maitama was sealed this morning by the commission over a fresh corruption investigation on the federation.

According to the ICPC, the investigation is to uncover financial malpractices in the football association, allegedly involving Dikko and other executives.

Rasheedat Okoduwa, ICPC spokesperson, told TheCable that Dikko’s property was sealed following fresh corruption charges against him and some other executives of the NFF.

She said: “It is true that ICPC sealed Shehu Dikko’s Maitama residence this morning.

“He is being investigated with others over fresh corruption charges. It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC.”

Concise News reports that the NFF has been on the watch-list of the anti-corruption agencies and it is also currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).

The executives of the federation have been accused of diverting funds meant for the association.