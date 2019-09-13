Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has commiserated with the Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr over the death of his mother, Madam Elisabeth Rohr on Thursday, Concise News reports.

Rohr guided the senior national team of Nigeria to a pulsating 2-2 draw against Ukraine in Tuesday’s international friendly game at the Dnipro Arena.

The news of Rohr’s mother’s demise was confirmed via the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) twitter handle @Thenff on Thursday.

It reads: “We commiserate with @NGSuperEagles Head coach, Mr. Gernot Rohr who just lost his mother Madam Elisabeth Rohr. She was 97. May her soul rest in peace.”

The news would come as a shock to the German tactician, who helped Nigeria to claim a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.