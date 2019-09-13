The Taraba Command of National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Friday said it has arrested 21 suspected drug dealers with a total seizure of 299.6 kg of assorted illicit drugs.

Concise News gathered according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NDLEA Commander in Taraba state, Suleiman Jadi, disclosed this in Jalingo while parading the suspects and the items seized from them.

Jadi said that the suspects were arrested in some flashpoints across the state that include: Gidin-Doruwa in Wukari Local Council, Forest, Kogin-Sarki, Kogin-Malam-Garba, Maijidda Plaza, Mayodasa, Sabongari, Road Block and Mile Six, all in Jalingo.

Jadi also said the items seized from them are: 239.9 kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Indian hemp, and 59.7kg of psychotropic substances, which had 274 bottles of codeine syrups.

He said that nine of the suspects had been charged to court while the investigation was ongoing on the remaining suspects.

The commander lauded the state government for its support in the area of logistics to the command.

However, he appealed to Gov. Darius Ishaku to provide accommodation for the staff, a rehabilitation center and a bigger store for the command.

He said, “Currently, we take those being rehabilitated to Bauchi State while some of our seized drugs are stored in Yola because our store in Jalingo is too small to accommodate seized drugs.”

He also appealed to the residents of the state to provide the command with useful information that would lead to the arrest of illicit drug dealers.

NDLEA Arrests 362 Drug Traffickers In Edo

Concise had reported in June that the NDLEA in Edo State arrested 362 persons between June 2018 and May 2019 for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs.

It was gathered that the State Commander, Buba Wakawa, disclosed this on Wednesday at the ceremony marking the 2019 United Nations Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Benin.

According to Wakawa, the figure of the suspects comprise 229 male and 133 female.

He also disclosed that 42, 122.43 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized by the command within the period under review.

Giving the breakdown of the figure, he said the items comprised 42,090.24 kilograms of substance suspected to be cannabis Sativa and 31.63 kilograms of suspected psychotropic substance.

He further said that 534 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin, and 24 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine were also seized within the period.

The commander also said that 34 hard drug farms measuring 25 hectares were destroyed while 15 vehicles suspected to be used as means of conveyance were confiscated.

He said the command secured 13 convictions of drug dealers while 178 cases were still pending in courts as 316 drug-dependent persons were counseled and reintegrate into society.

The state commander also noted that the Edo Government had plans to build a drug rehabilitation center.

Wakawa also stated that in furtherance of the agency’s drug demand reduction efforts, a staff of the command had written two books to increase awareness on both human and drug trafficking.

He gave the titles of the books as “Dance Against Taboo” and “The Last Syndicate.” by Mitchell Ofoyeju, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

He stressed the need for parents to take a closer look at the lifestyles of their children.