Naira Marley, Skales, Other Artiste Put Out New Tune

Naira Marley Puts Out ”Puta”

Controversial Nigerian singer Naira Marley presents his latest song ”Puta” to his fans, Concise News reports.

The singer who made this known via his social media platforms assured that the video will be out anytime soon.

Listen Audio:

Stonebwoy Features Teni On ”Ololo”

Meanwhile, CEO of Burniton Music Group – Stonebwoy, has joined forces with Teni Makanaki aka Sugar Mummy in his latest joint dubbed ”Ololo”.

Listen below:

Also, award-winning talented Nigerian artiste, Skales serves a brand new record entitled “Oyoyo“.

Skales features highly talented Tanzanian wonder boy, Harmonize who delivered as expected. ‘Oyoyo‘ was produced by highly talented record producer, Chopstix.

Listen here:

Swae Lee Releases ”Sextasy”

In the same vein, American rapper, singer and songwriter Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, known professionally as Swae Lee, comes through with a new video tagged ”Sextasy”.

The 24 year old dropped the Chuck Grant & Mike Will directed visual and Operator produced video below.

Watch video: