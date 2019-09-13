All Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have been told to come for their vest, Concise News reports.

A message disseminated by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State of Excellence indicates that distribution of the vests is scheduled for Thursday 19th of September, 2019 at Agege.

It reads thus:

INFORMATION ON THE DISTRIBUTION OF NPOWER VEST

This is to inform the whole NPOWER Volunteers (2016 & 2017 set) under Alimosho LG that the vest would be available for collection at LAGOS STATE AGRICULTURAL DEVT. AUTHORITY (LSADA), OKO-OBA, AGEGE on THURSDAY 19th SEPTEMBER, 2019.

TIME: 10am-2pm

PLS COME WITH YOUR NPOWER PROFILE PAGE FOR IDENTIFICATION.

YOU CAN ALSO SEND A REP FROM YOUR PPA TO GET FOR YOU ALL.

Isma’il.

Alimosho Rep.

Findings by this online news medium revealed that beneficiaries in states like Benue (most local governments in the North central state) have already gotten their vest as shared by the apex government.

Some of the volunteers complained of extortion. However, Concise News cannot independently confirm if the allegation is well founded.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016. Curious Nigerian youths are expectant of another job opening concerning the scheme.