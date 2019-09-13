A mother of two and activist, Kate Cunningham has got married to a tree in the presence of her friends and family, Concise News understands.

According to the 34-year-old who has declared her intentions to change her surname to reflect the species she ‘married’, her decision to marry the tree was a stunt to raise awareness about a campaign opposing the construction of a new bypass.

She wore an olive green dress, a home made skirt and green pumps for the symbolic ceremony.

Before the big day, Cunningham told the Echo: “My boyfriend is very supportive of my decision, He’s even helped make props for the ceremony.”

“My oldest son was initially embarrassed when I told him I was going to do it, but now he has decided to come to the ceremony. It means a lot to him to be there.

“The spark for this idea came when it was announced that road was going to be built. I’ve been a protester marching in street demonstrations with thousands of other people but it doesn’t attract enough attention from people.”

“I want people to engage with the campaign and raise questions about the destruction of our greenspace. There are plenty of local people who aren’t even aware of what is happening.”

See Photos