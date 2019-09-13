Man United: Solskjaer Issues Pogba, Martial Injury News Ahead Leicester Clash

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will not play in the game against Leicester City on Saturday, Concise News reports.

United will wait for the Foxes in the Premier League clash at Old the Trafford with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard likely for feature for the Red Devils.

Concise News reports that Pogba, Wan-Bissaka and Lingard were withdrawn from international duties over the weekend due to injury and illness.

Also, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial missed United’s clash against Southampton before the international break last week.

“I can’t promise any of them [Pogba, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Lingard and Martial] will be on the pitch but we’ll try to get one or two more on the bench,” Solskjaer told MUTV, Friday.

“Let’s see when we get to the game. Maybe next weekend [at West Ham United], we’ll have more of them back.

“That’s how it is in football and why we have loads of quality and numbers and we’re fine.”

He admitted that “the treatment room has been busy and still is. “We don’t really know who is going to be available.

“Maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that’s it from the ones that had to pull out [of the internationals], but I can’t promise those two will be available either.

”Pogba won’t be fit, no, unless he’s had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today or maybe from tonight to tomorrow.

“He’s not ready to do 100 per cent training, no. We hope, as I’ve said, that more can be ready for West Ham next week and Paul and Anthony are in that category.

“I think they’ll be ready for then and I can’t say more than that really.”

The kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Leicester City Premier League match is 3pm (WAT).