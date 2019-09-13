Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Friday September 13th, 2019.

Presidential Election Tribunal: See ‘Polite Reminder’ Nnamdi Kanu Shared With Everyone

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has made a flashback to one of his tweets where he asked Nigerians to boycott the 2019 General Elections.

Concise News reports that Kanu was apparently reacting to Wednesday’s verdict at the Presidential Election Tribunal which upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February polls.

The outspoken activist insinuated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged the election which returned President Buhari to power.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Thursday: “I warned you all but you would not listen. When they vetoed the Electoral Bill & proceeded to illegally sack (Walter) Onnoghen, sensible people knew it was game over. I ordered a boycott because I knew dictatorships always rig elections. My Jan 29, 2019 tweet below is a polite reminder.” Read more here.

‘This Is Symptom Of IPOB, Others’, Ngige Opens Up

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says the turbulence of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Boko Haram sect and banditry activities in the country is a symptom of joblessness.

Concise News reports that Ngige was speaking when the executive members of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) paid him a solidarity visit this week.

“When you hear about Boko Haram, that is one of the symptoms, when you hear about banditry and IPOB, it is one of the symptoms of jobless people.

“So, for me, the President has decided that we must fight unemployment. We have to fight because the indices are terrible and that does not call for cheers.

“We have to decide and wear our thinking cap and take our country away from the doldrums.

“The President is committed to recreating the middle class in Nigeria. He is committed to lifting at least 100 million people out of poverty and the only way if for our economy to improve,” he explained. Read more here.

