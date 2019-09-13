Latest N-Power News Headlines For Today Friday, September 13

Handlers of the N-Power scheme on Thursday asked beneficiaries to let them know how much they save from their monthly allowance, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme has about 500, 000 beneficiaries across the country who are paid N30,000 ($83) each as monthly allowance.

In recent months, payment of the monthly N-Power allowance have come a bit late with beneficiaries lamenting the development.

In a post on its official handle, N-Power, however, asked beneficiaries of the scheme to tell them how much they are able to save from their monthly allowance.

“Hi Guys,” the tweet read, “How much do you save monthly?

"Please take this poll and let us know."

N-Power: FG Addresses ‘New Application Portal’, Device Collection

The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has advised Nigerians, particularly beneficiaries of the N-Power programme, to discountenance fake social media messages about the scheme, Concise News reports.

Justice Bibiye, the Communications Officer, NSIO, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, urged the beneficiaries to be circumspect.

He said that fraudulent messages were put out to deceive unsuspecting individuals into applying for a fresh batch of N-Power volunteers or N-Power devices via fabricated links on the social media.

“Such messages are the handiwork of fraudsters who would stop at nothing in trying to rip innocent people of their hard earned resources.

“We wish to state categorically that the Federal Government has yet to commence the distribution of devices to Batch B, N-Power beneficiaries.

"Indeed, the process has commenced and all beneficiaries would be duly informed via the N-Power website or other verified social media contacts of the NSIO, when the devices are available."