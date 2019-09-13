Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 13th 2019.

Presidential Election Tribunal: What Kogi’s Yahaya Bello Said About Buhari’s Victory At Tribunal

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.

Concise News reports that Bello in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday hailed the tribunal for affirming the president’s victory in the last general elections.

In the statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, the governor said the verdict had further demonstrated that the judiciary remains the hope of the common man.

“The judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Bello also described Buhari as a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman.

"The decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts," the governor said.

Kogi/Bayelsa Polls: INEC To Publish Names, Particulars Of Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will publish names of candidates and their particulars for Bayelsa and Kogi governorship polls on Friday 13th September 2019.

While 52 parties submitted list of nominated candidates for Bayelsa State, 49 parties submitted for Kogi.

INEC monitored Sixty-four political party primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi.

According to Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, the publication of the list and particulars is in accordance "with the Electoral Act and in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Bayelsa State and Kogi State Governorship elections".

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!