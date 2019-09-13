Bode Thomas has blasted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu for allegedly undermining Yoruba leaders, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Bode Thomas who is a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that Bola Tinubu moved against those who helped him politically.

The Atona Oodua of Yorubaland urged Tinubu to get a better understanding of life by reading Psalm 73 to avert the looming danger.

“If he (Tinubu) thinks he has money, he is mistaken because money is not everything. Nobody has ever died with all his assets buried with him. He should go and read the Holy Book Psalm 73,” he told Daily Independent.

“He can borrow the Bible from his wife because she is a Deacon and see what the Almighty God can do which he did before during the time of David.

“Why is he claiming to be all-in-all? Can he be perpetual? So, sponsoring people and undermining the people who actually brought him to limelight is unfair. There is retributive justice. He will pay for it.”

Tinubu Applauds Buhari

Tinubu, on Wednesday, commended the Presidential Elections Tribunal for affirming President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

Tinubu said the tribunal’s verdict was “a resounding judicial vindication of Buhari’s personal character and his electoral victory.”

The tribunal on Wednesday upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, saying that Atiku Abubakar and his party, PDP, failed to discharge the burden of proof of the allegation of non-qualification Buhari to contest the February 23 election.

Delivering judgment, Justice Mohammed Garba, held that evidence before the court shows that Buhari obtained Cambridge West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Garba held that it has been established that a candidate is not required under the Electoral Act to attach his certificate to his Form CF001 before a candidate is adjudged to have the requisite qualification to contest the election.

”I am also of the firm view that the petitioners have failed to prove that the second respondent submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification to contest the election into the Office of the President as prescribed in section 35(1) of the Evidence Act, 2011.

“The onus rests squarely on the petitioners to prove their assertion that the 2nd respondent does not possess the educational qualification to contest the election or that he submitted false information which is fundamental in nature to aid his qualification.

”This I have mentioned that the petitioners failed to prove. The petitioners cannot, therefore, rely on any failure in the case.”

But the APC national leader in a statement entitled: “Presidential Elections Tribunal Verdict, Justice Served, Democracy Saved”, said the Court of Appeal rendered a comprehensive judgment of extraordinary thoroughness, reason, and breadth on many issues presented in this important matter.

Tinubu said: “With the unanimous ruling of the Court of Appeal dismissing the Presidential Election Petitions of the PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, today, the rule of law came to the defence of democracy by affirming the sovereign will of people.

“Their wills were expressed during the Feb. 23 elections when a vast, compelling majority of the electorate cast their ballots for Buhari to serve a second term as Head of State and Commander-in- Chief of our beloved nation.

“Whatever partisan side one might take, all must agree that today was a bright day for the administration of justice.”

According to him, Atiku and his legal team put forth some imaginative, if desperate, arguments as was their right.