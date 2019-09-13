The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 51 candidates and their deputies to contest the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Concise News reports that the names of the cleared candidates and their details were on Friday made public in Lokoja by the INEC.

Five of those cleared as governorship candidates are women while the rest are male.

It was also observed that seven women were cleared to contest the election as deputy governors.

Those cleared to contest the election include the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mrs Justina Abanida of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Also given the nod to contest the governorship election are Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ibrahim Itodo of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Idris Abegunde of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abu Omogani, United Peoples Congress (UPC), Abdulahi Mohammed, Accord Party, Abdulmalik Mohammed, Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Shaibu Sani Teidi, Young Democratic Party (YDP) and Me Dele Bello-Williams of the Grassroot Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN).

Others are Umar Zekeri of the All Blending Party (ABP), Chinga David, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Ndako Tanko, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Kabir Abdulwasiu, African Action Congress (AAC), Abdulhamid Yusuf, Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Anne Oluwaseun , Democratic Peoples Congress (DPC), Danjuma Mohammed, Movement for Restoration and Defence for Democracy (MRDD), Mohammed Dangana, National Conscience Party (NCP), Alonge Methusela, Mega Party, Niyi Ejibunu, All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Abdulrazak Emeje, United Democratic Party (UDP), and Godwin Atawodi, Democratic Alternative (DA).

Me Ephraim Medupin, Alliance for Democracy (AD), Musa Sadiq, Advanced Allied Party (APP), Victor Akubo, United Progressive Party (UPP), Mrs Harirat Yakibu, Labour Party (LP), Alfa Oboy, Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP), Atiku Isah, Alliance National Party (ANP), Ayodele Ajibola, People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Sheik Ibrahim Jibril, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Samuel Abolarin, Alliance of Social Democrats (ASD), Okpanachi Nichol, KOWA, Rev. Moses Dridu, Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Ikwueje Samuel, People for Democratic Change (PDC), and Jimoh Yusuf, Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), were also cleared for the election.

INEC also cleared Orugun Emmanuel of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Mrs Grace Adepoju, Masses Movement of Nigeria (MMN), Idris Isah, Change Advocacy Party (CAP), Sule Daniel, SNG, Mohammed Aliu, Northern People’s Congress (NPC), Noah Abiodun, Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Obagaye Raphael, Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), Yisuf Dantale, Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Usman Imam, Dynamic Party (DP), Victor Akubo, Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Ukuwonu Joseph, Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), Elegbe Amos, People for Democratic Change (PDC), Usman Salifu, Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) and Yusuf Nagari of African Peoples Alliance (APA).