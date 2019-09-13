Kogi Election: Dino Melaye Turns Down Appointment

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected an appointment by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its Campaign Council Director-General for the Kogi State governorship election, Concise News reports.

Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West had lost out in the PDP primary for the governorship election recently.

In a statement on Friday, the lawmaker said he has turned down the opportunity to head the Campaign Council of the PDP.

He, however, wished the party the best in the forthcoming election in the North Central State of Nigeria.

“Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council,” he tweeted.

“I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos. Senator Dino Melaye.”

Musa Wada was announced as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state after beating 12 other aspirants.

Melaye had rejected the outcome of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Kogi election.

He claimed that the winner was allowed to bring over 600 votes from his house.

According to Melaye, the electoral committee accepted and counted votes in Wada’s favour.

Speaking through his agent, Femi Obalemo, the lawmaker said that he would appeal the decision of the committee.