Johnny Drille, as he promised has on Friday released what he called the ‘greatest love song,’ hence, giving it a title, “Count On You.”

The Mavin records RnB singer officially released the with a video, having the cameo appearances from newly wed couple Teddy A and Bam Bam.

He had on Thursday, September 13th, taken to Instagram to announce the release of the song.

Johnny said the track will be the greatest love song that was ever heard.

He wrote, “ATTENTION I’m about to release the greatest love song ever. Can I COUNT ON YOU to support it?”

See video: