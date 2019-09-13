Insecurity: Reactions Trail Aisha Buhari's Comment On Women Soldiers
Aisha Buhari/File Photo

Divergent reactions have greeted the statement by the Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president that women soldiers should be deployed to fight insecurity.

Concise News reports that Aisha Buhari made the call at the Maiden Defence Headquarters Conference on Women Peace and Security on Thursday in Abuja.

She noted that Nigeria and Africa as a continent have a men-dominated environment, especially in the armed forces, adding that the military was often hostile to women because of the dominance.

According to her, specific factors which include rejection, isolation and unhealthy attitude from mainly the men, are pronounced within the operational combatant sectors of the armed forces.

“Gender stereotype against women is a potential threat to women advancement in the military,” she said.

“There are a good number of reported cases where women were prevented from participating in combat duties, excluding pregnancy or maternity.”

According to her, “Women are often restricted to careers within the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare.

“I enjoin the military women to take vehement exception to such psychological oppression.”

Following her remarks, many Nigerians took to Twitter to voice out their opinions about the matter as captured below: