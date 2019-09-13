Insecurity: Reactions Trail Aisha Buhari's Comment On Women Soldiers

Divergent reactions have greeted the statement by the Aisha Buhari, the wife of Nigeria’s president that women soldiers should be deployed to fight insecurity.

Concise News reports that Aisha Buhari made the call at the Maiden Defence Headquarters Conference on Women Peace and Security on Thursday in Abuja.

She noted that Nigeria and Africa as a continent have a men-dominated environment, especially in the armed forces, adding that the military was often hostile to women because of the dominance.

According to her, specific factors which include rejection, isolation and unhealthy attitude from mainly the men, are pronounced within the operational combatant sectors of the armed forces.

“Gender stereotype against women is a potential threat to women advancement in the military,” she said.

“There are a good number of reported cases where women were prevented from participating in combat duties, excluding pregnancy or maternity.”

According to her, “Women are often restricted to careers within the supportive mustering of the military community such as finance, human resources, personnel, logistics, medical services and welfare.

“I enjoin the military women to take vehement exception to such psychological oppression.”

Following her remarks, many Nigerians took to Twitter to voice out their opinions about the matter as captured below:

I had fought war along women soldiers from different countries. I was in Sudan & Somalia & I’ve work with women soldiers from China, US, Britain, Israel, Kenya, Bangladesh, Uganda, Ethiopia, etc. Aisha Buhari is spot on. There’s a lot our women Soldiers can do of deployed out. pic.twitter.com/hEm6FUrqlI — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) September 13, 2019

When Nigerian women couldn’t have enough quota in the President’s cabinet as expected, the wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari wants a good representation for women, isn’t she a good mother & wife.

Give it to her…👍, that’s so kind & representing. https://t.co/Mlw3ialkDf — Gbemi Dennis™ (@GbemiDennis) September 13, 2019

This our 1st lady Aisha Buhari, sometimes I don’t understand her. However #JusticeForFUOYE this killing must stop. Nigerian students are the pride of the nation because they are the future leaders. God please save Nigeria🙏 — Suxezlency (@Aisiensuccess) September 13, 2019

Aisha Buhari wants all female soldiers to participate in fighting insecurity too 😂 leemao, hope y’all feminist are ready for this. pic.twitter.com/3TSp9aEPVr — ᴍᴀᴅᴇ ɪɴ ʟᴀɢᴏs #MIL 🇳🇬 BLAQFORCE 💯 (@Oluwafisopemi1) September 13, 2019

The security problem bewildering the country still stands on the basis that we haven’t restructured the Armed Forces of Nigeria to make use of the strength of our females for operational effectiveness. Aisha Buhari, Boko Haram fulani herdsmen, Kidnapping….etc — emmanuel adeyi eluma (@eluma_1970) September 13, 2019

Aisha buhari said woman should be deployed to fight insecurity in the country there is no woman in all the security chiefs we Have the country,even the men fighting bokoharam are being killed everyday This is the time we need all the feminist in the country to fight insecurity pic.twitter.com/C5StzPKloQ — QUDUS (@QdPaper) September 13, 2019

Something like this is what Aisha Buhari meant 😎 pic.twitter.com/7E3eo0U0MD — Olanrewaju larex (@Larex51) September 13, 2019