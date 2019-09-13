Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the government wants to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years, Concise News reports.

Osinbajo said the government will achieve this via several micro credit schemes like Trader Moni meant to empower Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

He spoke on Thursday during a visit to the Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi State Muhammadu Bashar.

According to him, “One of the very important schemes is what is called the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, which has the TraderMoni and MarketMoni.

“TraderMoni is the scheme where we give petty traders N10,000, and when they pay back, N15,000, then N20,000 and it goes on and on to N100,000.

“The president’s desire for this programme is that every hard-working citizens of this country should be able to have some support from government, no matter how little their inventory.”

He recalled that, “Today, at the market, I passed a woman who was selling vegetables and I asked her how much her whole inventory was, the whole thing was N500; it is for such people, such petty traders, that the TraderMoni N10,000 is meant, so that they can buy more.

“The President has promised that by the grace of God, we are going to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“I believe very strongly that we are going to achieve that, but we can only achieve it with the able support of the state governments.”

The Trader Moni scheme empowers petty traders with an initial N10,000 non-interest loan with repayment qualifying them for a higher amount of money.

A former Senate President Bukola Saraki and some opposition politicians had criticised the scheme, describing it as “vote-buying” in the lead-up to the 2019 general election.