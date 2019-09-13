Former Nigerian Minister Okonjo-Iweala Loses Traditional Ruler-Father

Nigeria’s former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s father Chukwuka Okonjo, the Obi of Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South L.G.A, Delta State is dead.

Concise News reports that the top monarch who passed away at 91 in Donald Trump’s United States, was a professor of mathematics.

He ascended the throne of his forefathers in Ogwashi-Uku in 2007 with a new monarch now crowned following after completion of traditional rites.

This news medium learned that the new Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Ifechukwude Okonjo is a financial management expert and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chevy Chase Consulting.

He had also worked for Halliburton Nigeria, attended Federal Government College, Enugu.

The rites leading to the crowning of the new monarch included the new Obi’s endorsement and presentation by the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku and the traditional chalking and crowning ceremonies by the Ikelike and Agidiehi Kingmakers.

Obi Ifechukwude got his A’ levels as an external student of the University of London before moving to United States of America where he earned two degrees in Economics and History from University of Maryland, College Park and an MBA from University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Currently, his is a doctorate student in Business Administration from University of Paris, in France.