Ex-Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has said his wife Precious has banned him from “discussing politics at the dining table,” Concise News reports.

Fani-Kayode who served a minister during the immediate past government of President Goodluck Jonathan as well as the Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, said this on Friday.

The staunch critic of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government, also noted that his wife told him to start putting on jeans and T-shirts.

On a statement on his official handle, the chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expressed surprise at his wife’s decision but admitted that he cannot do anything to reverse her stand.

He noted that his wife spent the previous night reminding him of the need to start putting on jeans.

“I dedicate this tweet to my darling wife, Mama Aragorn, who spent the whole of last night telling me how she wants me to start wearing jeans and T-shirts again and who has banned me from discussing politics at the dining table,” he said. “What can I say? I guess its a woman’s world now!”

I dedicate this tweet to my darling wife, Mama Aragorn, who spent the whole of last night telling me how she wants me to start wearing jeans and T-shirts again and who has banned me from discussing politics at the dining table.😪 What can I say? I guess its a woman’s world now! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 13, 2019

FFK Not Towing Wike’s Path

Earlier, Concise News had reported FFK as saying that he would never congratulate Buhari following his win at the Tribunal on Wednesday.

He said Governor Wike or any individual is free to congratulate the Nigerian leader, preferring to die than do such a thing.

While quoting the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, FFK said he prefers to be “dead in a ditch” than congratulate Buhari on his win at the Tribunal.

“Whether you are a councillor, LGA Chairman, Governor or private citizen, anyone that chooses to congratulate Buhari is free to do so,” he tweeted.

“Speaking for myself, I would rather be “dead in a ditch” (apologies to Boris Johnson) than congratulate a man that rigged his way to power!”