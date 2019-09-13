The Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Tunde Fowler, on Thursday said the Federal Government has given a 30-day window to high profile tax defaulters to regularise their tax status with FIRS.

Fowler, stated further that they risk forfeiting the tax-equivalent directly from their bank accounts to the Federal Government if they fail to oblige to the order.

Concise News understands that the FIRS boss made this known when he appeared as a guest on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) programme – Platform.

He said that banks have been instructed to “sweep the accounts of tax defaulters into the Federation Account after 30 days.”

According to Fowler, bank accounts of the identified defaulters have been put on the lien.

According to Fowler, he noted that since the bank lien on tax defaulters’ accounts was initiated 60 days ago, the Service has granted an additional 30 days – making it 90 days – for the defaulters to regularise their tax status.

He said the FIRS has written 23,000 letters to high-profile tax defaulters, whose names appeared on its list of defaulters.

Some of the letters, he said, have not been delivered because the addresses of the defaulters may have changed.

“The FIRS is determined because the Service is backed by law to sweep the equivalent of what such tax defaulters owe into the federation account.

“At the end of the 90 days, banks will be asked to sweep the tax owed into the Federation Account,” he warned.

Davido, Obasanjo Make FIRS’ List Of Tax Defaulters

Concise News had earlier reported that Nigerian award-winning singer Davido and former president, Olusegun Obasanjo had been listed among individuals and organizations who default on tax payment in the country.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Monday said the accounts of the defaulters will be under its possession until the defaulters are ready to do the needful.

According to a list published by the FIRS, prominent individuals and organizations like Iyiola Omisore & Par; Citiroof Aluminium Co. Ltd; Coldstone Creamery Limited (Yaba); Davido Music Worldwide Ltd; Grand Square Supermarket and Stores Ltd; Open Heavens Bliss Enterprises; and God is Good Motors are part of the 19,901 defaulters.

The agency said: “This is to notify all companies, which had their bank accounts placed under lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the directors, managers, secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the above section authorizes the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, manager, director, secretary or any person concerned with the management of the company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offense.”

Others on the list of defaulters include Tiger Foods Limited; Slot Enterprises; Payporte Technology Limited; Visionscape Sanitation Solutions Limited; Erisco Foods Limited, Hubmart Stores Limited and United Capital Plc.

Reacting to this, Davido took to his twitter handle to say ‘Lol I’m on my cash shit’.