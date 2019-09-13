FG Instructs NCC To Block Unregistered 9.2 million SIM cards

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has submitted its baseline short-term performance targets report.

Concise News understands that this is in line with the directives of the Honourable Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, on assumption of office to all Agencies and Parastatals under his purview.

In a press release signed by the Spokesperson to the Honourable Minister of Communications, Uwa Suleiman, he said that the report signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission contained precise figures of improperly registered SIM cards in use around the country.

The Commission in its report disclosed that an estimated nine million two hundred thousand (9.2M) SIM cards did not comply with the proper procedures of SIM registration.

The investigation which was carried out at the behest of the minister has exposed for the first time in the Telecomms history of Nigeria, in precise detail, the magnitude of defaulters.

To ensure maximum compliance, Dr. Pantami, has directed NCC to ensure all mobile network operators block all SIM cards that do not meet proper registration standards until users comply with proper reregistration procedures.

The security implication of this irregularity is too grave to ignore and the Federal Ministry of Communications will not tolerate any actions or inactions that will compromise the nation’s security.