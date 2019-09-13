A troll on Instagram has slammed former BBNaija housemate Alex Unusual for describing herself as a celebrity, Concise News understands.

Alex had in a post talked about the lifestyle of celebrities and how they tread softly to avoid criticisms from their fans.

She wrote in part “Celebrity life can be hard sometimes. You have to be over conscious, loose your feeling of trust to a great extent, count your smile 🤦🏽‍♀️, fall ten times bending hips to get the perfect picture, still prepare for a lost bingo to bark on the picture you took time to pose for”

“But then this human right here decided a long time ago that if she starts to deal with this at age 23, the way Nigerians think it should be done, she’ll have wrinkles by the time she is 25 and won’t even be alive to get to the age of 30. So she is living her life stage by stage on her own terms.”

Responding, a follower identified as @badgirlnico took to the comment section to shade Alex for tagging herself a celebvrity

She wrote “Madam calm dlwn with this your celebrity talk abeg, everytime you dey shout celebrity… who tell you say you be celeb? Instagram verificatiob? Mtcheew”