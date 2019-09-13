EPL: Why Solskjaer Is Better Coach Than Mourinho - Rashford

Manchester United Marcus Rashford has said present team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is better than Jose Mourinho, Concise News reports.

Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 following a series of poor runs with Solskjaer taking over.

Solskjaer who won a treble winner with United in 1999 hit the ground running but is now rebuilding the team with some major players leaving the club.

And Rashford believes even though Mourinho is a top coach, Solskjaer knows what it is like to be a player and the demands that come with such work at United.

“He’s very different but that’s expected because he’s played,” the England international told BBC Sport.

“Off the pitch, he understands the players a bit more.”

He added: “I don’t think it was a problem for him because he’s obviously a top manager and he has his way of reading people but for me, when a manager has played they have lived the lifestyle and might be a bit more understanding.”

Solskjaer has seen his United side stutter out of the blocks in 2019-20, with five points from four games.

But there is hope in the Red Devils squad that long-term success can be gotten.

“Everyone’s confident in the manager, for one, and we may not be doing what he’s telling us to perfection yet but the initial response to his tactics, his training has been phenomenal,” Rashford noted.

“For me, his plan, it’s not just a plan for just this season or just the next game, it’s a plan for years.”

United will play host to Leicester in a Premier League clash on Saturday following the international break last weekend.

Messi Not Friends With Ex-United Star

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has said he is not a friend to rival Cristiano Ronaldo but admitted that he would love to go on a dinner with him, Concise News reports.

Concise News reported that during an interview which was part of the Champions League draw coverage on BT Sport, Ronaldo invited Lionel Messi to a dinner.

Ronaldo sat in front row next to Messi and UEFA Men’s Best Player award winner Virgil van Dijk, replying to questions regarding his relationship with his fellow five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The duo were seen in conversation throughout the ceremony in Monaco and Ronaldo had some great words to say about their lengthy battle at the top – extending an invitation for dinner to Messi and showing that there is incredible respect between them.

“I shared this stage with him (Messi) for 15 years,” Ronaldo said.

“I don’t know if it has ever happened before in football – the same two guys in the same stage all the time. Of course, we have a good relationship – we have not had dinner together yet, but I hope so in the future.

“We have that battle, he pushed me and I pushed him as well. It’s great to be a part of the history of football. I am there, and of course, he is as well.”

And Messi has said he does not have any issues with Ronaldo even though they are rivals.

According to him, going on a dinner with the Portugal superstar would avoid them the opportunity to see again.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that,” he told Sports, a Spanish news outlet. “I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him.”

He admitted that, “We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem.

“We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show.

“I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation.”