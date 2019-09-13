EPL: Lampard Gives Kante, Rudiger Fitness Update Ahead Wolves Tie

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante may miss the side’s Premier League trip to Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday, Concise News reports.

According to Chelsea boss Frank Lampard Kante has not recovered from an ankle injury with Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic and Pedro fit for the clash.

The Blues played out a 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in their last Premier League tie, just before the international break.

“Rudiger is fit to play,’ Lampard said in his pre-match press conference, Friday.

“He’s been very important for the club and the team since he’s been here with his personality, character and quality and we’ve missed him.”

He added that “Everyone talks about how young we are and how young we’re becoming so we need leaders within that and Rudiger needs to take on the responsibility of being a leader for us.

“Kovacic and Pedro are fit to play but N’Golo is not fit yet. He still has issues with his ankle and the medical team are working with him.

“He’s in a bit of a transitional period now where we’re trying to get him on the pitch and he’s doing some physical work but this game comes too soon for him.”

And as Premier League football returns following the international break, Liverpool lead the table; have a perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp has won the manager of the month for August, and his team are looking to make it five from five as they host Newcastle United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

United face a tough Old Trafford test against Leicester City, Spurs host Crystal Palace in a London derby, while Frank Lampard’s Blues head to Wolves.

All the Premier League fixtures for this week plus the time for the matches are captured here.