Afrobeat star, Tiwa Savage has taken to her Instagram handle to flaunt her newly customised set of teeth, Concise News understands.

The singer shared a photo of the set of teeth customized with chrome and ”Savage” was written on the lower section.

Meanwhile, Tiwa recently released a new music video titled “49-99″

Revealing the idea behind the song in an interview with the beat1, the singer said the it was from legendary afrobeat star, Fela Kuti.

The title of the song references the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” from Fela Kuti’s 1978 hit “Shuffering and Shmiling”

She noted that the song speaks about how Nigerians suffer in silence and smile at the same time.

