Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki has beaten Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and others to the Premier League Player of the Month award for August in his inaugural season in the top flight.

Concise News reports that the Canaries’ striker scored five goals in four matches for his side, including a stunning hat-trick against Newcastle to claim the award.

Pukki won the award ahead of nominees Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, Burnley’s Ashley Barnes and Man City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne.

He started his maiden Premier League campaign by getting on the scoresheet against Liverpool in the season’s opening fixture, before following that up with three against the Toon and a goal against Chelsea.

The 29-year-old also provided one assist for his team on their return to the big time, despite their results leaving them 19th in the table.

Aguero might feel slightly aggrieved at the decision, having notched one goal more than the Finn – and having played fewer minutes.

And there could be a fierce battle between the two players on Saturday as Norwich host Man City at Carrow Road.

Pukki continued his rich vein of goalscoring form into the international break, where he scored twice in two games for Finland against Greece and Italy respectively.

He won the Championship Player of the Year last season as his haul of 29 goals helped Norwich seal promotion.