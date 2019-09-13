Cameroon Calls Up Eto'o For U-17 World Cup

Cameroon has named Etienne Eto’o in their U17’s provisional squad for 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup billed for Brazil.

The 17-year-old forward, who is the son of Barcelona great and Cameroon’s all-time top goalscorer Samuel Eto’o, has impressed for the Real Mallorca youth team, which he captains.

He is Mallorca’s leading scorer with four goals and that has earned him a place in the cadet team handled by coach Thomas Libiih, ahead of their second appearance on the global scene.

As well as Etienne, AS Roma’s rising star Dani Barel Fotso is also named in the squad for the first time.

Reigning African champions, Lionceaux have been zoned in Group E alongside Spain, Argentina, Tajikistan.

They begin their campaign on October 28 against Tajikistan at Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica.