The Confederation of African Football, CAF, is set to organize a continental tournament for Women’s club football, Concise News reports.

Even though there hasn’t been a final decision on the feasibility of the tournament, a proposal has already been drafted and advanced talks made to enable the Women’s club tournament to see the light.

In line with the possible new direction, member associations have already starting imbibing professionalism in their Women’s league to aid their teams to be more competitive for the CAF event.

The Federation of Uganda Football Association, FUFA, has already made plans into improving the professionalism and competitiveness of its Women’s league.

FUFA

✔

@OfficialFUFA

There is already a proposal by @CAF_Online CAF to start a continental club championship that is why we have decided to turn around the league to make it more competitive and more professional.@MosesMagogo.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been dominating the women football in Africa and the domestic has been established for a very long time that have seen many of their league players being signed by foreign clubs after great performances at the international competition.