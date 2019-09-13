Buhari, Three Governors To Depart Nigeria For ECOWAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja Saturday to attend a one-day ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Extraordinary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

The West African leaders had called for the Summit to review different initiatives taken so far, and redefine the priority intervention areas to tackle the worrisome attacks in the area which has been under heavy terrorist threat.

The decision to convene the Summit was reached at the 55th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja on June 29, 2019.

A statement on Friday by his Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, and obtained by Concise News said that, “President Buhari recognises the imperative of collective actions in the fight against terrorism, and will continue to partner with ECOWAS member states and international organisations to address the menace.

“In Ouagadougou, ECOWAS leaders are expected to adopt a priority action plan on counter-terrorism and put in place a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the measures adopted towards ensuring lasting peace in the sub-region.

“President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Abubakar Bello, Dapo Abiodun and Okezie Ikpeazu of Niger, Ogun and Abia States respectively; as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (retd).

“Also on the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj-General Babagana Monguno (retd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

“The President is expected back in Abuja at the end of the Summit.“