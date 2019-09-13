British Singer Adele Files For Divorce

Popular British singer, Adele has decided to officially quit her marriage to Simon Konecki by filing for divorce, Concise News gathered.

The 31-year-old singer separated from Simon in April after being together since 2011.

They were married in 2017 and they have a six-year-old son, Angelo, and ever since they split, different sources have been saying that Adele was considering themselves divorced.

After the split was announced, a source close to the singer said, “Publicly, Adele is saying as little as possible about the split. But, privately, she’s been very open about the fact that she and Simon have already divorced.

“She’s been telling friends that the marriage is done and dusted.”

Speaking after their separation had been confirmed earlier this year, a representative for Adele said, “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

It now seems that a divorce will go ahead officially, with TMZ reporting that court documents show that Adele filed the petition on Thursday.

Adele is believed to worth £140 million fortune and this will be the main bone of contention in their legal separation.

However, Adele has been reported to have moved on with another boyfriend, though nothing official has been confirmed about her new romance.

“Adele is a strong woman and is determined to get on with her life, like any normal person who is getting over a marriage break-up.

“She has developed a real soft spot for American guys since living in LA and had a kiss with a very handsome gentleman in a New York bar. He had a big beard like Simon, but it was tidier and more groomed.

“They’re getting to know each other better but Adele is by no means looking for anything serious,” an insider told The Sun.