Boko Haram: Nine Soldiers Reported Killed, 20 Missing

Nine soldiers tied to the Operation Lafiya Dole team are reportedly dead following a fierce battle between soldiers and Boko Haram fighters in Gudumbali, Borno state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News also understands that 20 other soldiers are reportedly missing.

As of Thursday night, the Nigerian army authorities had yet to confirm this report.

The soldiers, it was learned, were ambushed by the insurgents in a Granda village, engaging them overnight from Monday until the early hours of Tuesday.

The troops were said to be closely supported with air warfare by the Air Component of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

A report by Channels TV, according to sources, says some of the soldiers later fled, leading to the overpowering of the military base during which nine soldiers got killed in battle.

It was gathered that seven out of the fallen soldiers were slaughtered as the insurgents beat a retreat.

The ambushed battalion had just been deployed in Gudumbali to commence a new operational strategy codenamed “Super Camp”.

At the time of publishing this report, the Nigerian Army had yet to confirm the incident and the casualty figure.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday said that nearly 22,000 Nigerians have been reported missing in the North-East region of the country due to Boko Haram attacks.

Concise News gathered that the humanitarian agency made this known in a press release posted on its website.

It stated that the figure was the highest of missing persons registered with the ICRC in any country.

Boko Haram, a Jihadist group that seeks to establish an Islamic state in the country, has caused tens of thousands of deaths in the region and a huge disruption to the political, economic, and social activities in the area.

Millions of people have also been displaced due to the conflict. In 2018, Nigeria was ranked as the third most terrorized country in the world, for the fourth consecutive year, by the Global Terrorism Index.

“Every parent’s worst nightmare is not knowing where their child is. This is the tragic reality for thousands of Nigerian parents, leaving them with the anguish of a constant search,” the release quoted the ICRC President, Peter Maurer, as saying after a five-day visit to Nigeria.

“People have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and more needs to be done to prevent families from being separated in the first place.”

Maurer, during his visit to the country, was said to have met with President Muhammadu Buhari, and other top government officials.

He also met with civil society organizations, business leaders, and spoke with families affected by the conflict in Maiduguri and Monguno, many of whom are said to have missing relatives.