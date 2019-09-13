Many people feared killed in Borno State on Wednesday night as suspected Boko Haram terrorists raided two local government areas in the state.

Concise News understands that the terrorists came to Gubio town about 6 pm and sacked the troops while walking unchallenged in the streets of Gubio until about 10 pm.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum presented four patrol vehicles to the Civilian Joint Task Force also known as CJTF and hunters when he visited Gajiganna to strengthen resilience among the residents and to ensure the security of lives and properties.

According to residents, who fled on Thursday to Maiduguri, at about 5:30 PM said Boko Haram of the ISWAP faction attacked Gajiram, Gajiganna, Gubio, and Magumeri in a swift and simultaneous operation chasing away security forces, vigilantes and CJTF in the areas.

Some of the residents who are currently accessing refuge in camps and host communities within Maiduguri the state capital said, the insurgents took everybody by surprise.

According to them, the security forces regrouped, reinforced and came back to fight thereby repelling the insurgents who retreated but informed residents that they were coming back, information, which forced many residents to move out to Maiduguri.

Abubakar Ahmed, a resident of Gubio told DAILY POST Friday morning when he arrived Shuwari to stay within the host community that, as far as he knows the insurgents did not kill anyone.

“They were telling people that, they were not attacking civilians, however, they burnt some properties in Gubio. Some people said they took away vehicles belonging to security forces and killed some but I did not see that like everybody I believe was looking to escape the madness.

“Many people who are arriving Maiduguri have different stories to tell and I believe so many may arrive later in the day if the security forces did not return them because they are a station at the entrance trying to convince fleeing families to return as according to Tue the situation now is calm,” Abubakar said.

During his visit to the areas earlier, Professor Zulum had commended the Nigerian Military and other security agencies for protecting the lives and properties of the Gajiganna community.

He also ordered the enrollment of 112 hunters and the CJTF to a monthly payment roll for their role in providing security to the areas and as well as called on the insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace, stressing on the federal government’s operation save corridor window for those willing to return.

Attempt to get a response from Col. Ado Isa spokesman of the 7 Division Nigeria Army did not get through as his phone was switched off, however, a source within the division informed that at about 8:00 pm; the situation at locations were under the firm control of the Nigerian military.