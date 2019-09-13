The leader of the banned Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has said he will soon visit the United Nations (UN) secretariat, Concise News reports.

Kanu also thanked members of the European Parliament (MEP) following his visit to the building.

This news medium understands that IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu was at the European Parliament Building in Brussels, Belgium where he made a presentation about Biafra.

In a tweet on his handle, Kanu specifically thanked a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Sebb Dance, his colleague and “hardcore Biafrans” for making his visit a success.

According to him, Biafra is unstoppable, adding that his next stop will be the United Nations (UN).

“A big thank you to MEP Sebb Dance, his colleagues and hardcore Biafrans that made our visit to the European Parliament on September 10, 2019, memorable,” he tweeted.

“IPOB family worldwide are thankful. Quest to restore Biafra is unstoppable. Next stop, UN.”