The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom on Friday banned consultancy services for the purpose of revenue collection at the Benue State Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS).

Concise News learned that the Governor declared the practice only made consultants smile to the Bank at the expense of government.

The Governor stated that instead graduates would be employed to help collect revenues on behalf of the government, thereby providing job opportunities to a reasonable number of youths.

He made this known during the swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies of Special Advisers as well as Chairman and Members of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB respectively.

Governor Ortom stated that consultants only remitted 10 percent of revenues collected to government and kept the remaining 90 percent, pointing out that the practice would not be allowed to continue.

He stated that the BIRS would also be supported to go after illegal revenue checkpoints to relieve farmers and businessmen and women from paying too much tax as they transport their goods and services.

Benue: Full List Of Gov. Ortom’s 25 Special Advisers

Concise News had reported that Governor Ortom had approved the appointment of 25 Special Advisers, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

It listed the aides to include Adanu Sule, Jacob Ogwuche, James Uloko, Emmanuel Onah, Augustine Awodi, Janet Ede and Eric Adokw.

Others included Ageh Ode, Tarkaa Vandefan, Emmanuel Manger, Abraham Abam, Ortese Edward, Nyityo Tivkaa, Godwin Donko, and Matthew Mnyan.

Also to be sworn in is Tyochir Stephen, Bem Dzoho, Isaac Mtu, Tsenongo Abancha, Msenda Iho, Saawuan Tarnongu, Shima Ayati, Ndiisaa Terheme, and Ngunan Agera.

Ijohor added that the governor had also approved the appointment of Emmanuel Aper as Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, with Egli Ahubi, Mike Kusah and James Ahua to serve as members on the board.