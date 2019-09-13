Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has revealed why he thinks Mercy would have poisoned him in the house, Concise News understands.

Speaking about Thursday’s task with Seyi, Omashola described Mercy’s personality as cunning, after she was pissed with their loss in the task.

Mercy’s team ‘Enigma’ had lost to members of team Legends in the task.

He talked about Mercy’s competitive spirit, while making reference to the moment he gave them a zero in the Jingle Task.

“If na she I put up for Eviction with my veto power, she for don poison me, I know that girl” Omashola told Seyi.

Recall that Omashola who is this week’s veto power holder, was initially nominated for possible eviction, after which he saved and replaced with Seyi.