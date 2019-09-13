Claims that Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha has body odour has resulted to singer Mr 2kay’s baby mama calling him a pig, Concise News reports.

Recall that Mike, while in the dressing room on Wednesday admonished Khafi to advise Tacha to apply deodorant.

In his words: “Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

“I said something to her but l don’t think she took my word. If anyone is musky in the house we should tell her. It shouldn’t be a thing.”

However, Ex-music manager, Tunde Ednut shared the clip of Mike’s claim on his Instagram handle, after which Mr 2kay came in defence of Tacha.

He wrote: “I’ve been with Tacha even in the morning when she never baff. Taaa nothing like smell or body odor.”

Reacting to Mr 2kay comment, a fan commented by saying, “Taa u first get nose? Na why @officialgiftypowers leave u so..”.

Replying to the fan’s comment, the singer’s babymama, Gifty Powers mocked the singer for his statement, as she wrote, “Holy Ghost fire. Bros, how u take know? Abeg chop knuckle. Pigs dey always defend pigs. Same birds always flock together.”